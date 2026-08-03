Lotte Engineering & Construction announced Monday it has introduced a smart over-ascent prevention system for aerial work platforms at its construction sites, developed in partnership with non-contact sensor specialist Guardian Works Co., to prevent collision and entrapment accidents during elevated work.

Conventional mechanical stop devices had a fundamental limitation: they required direct physical contact — such as the over-ascent prevention bar striking a structure — before they could activate. If a device was damaged or malfunctioning without the operator's knowledge, work could continue, creating the risk of a serious accident.

The smart system Lotte E&C has adopted operates on a non-contact basis and consists of two sensor types: an over-ascent prevention sensor and an entrapment prevention sensor. The over-ascent prevention sensor fires ultrasonic waves vertically from each corner of the safety railing, detecting obstacles in two stages — first at 90 centimeters and again at 35 centimeters — before halting the platform. The entrapment prevention sensor shoots infrared beams along the sides of the platform, detecting any person or object moving outside the work area and immediately stopping the platform's ascent.

The non-contact design also significantly reduces the risk of device failure or damage from collisions with surrounding structures or materials. The system is designed so that equipment will not operate until workers complete a self-inspection — physically verifying sensor function by hand before starting work — reinforcing a culture of autonomous safety checks.

Safety managers can also monitor sensor status at any time through a mobile app, while a linked PC program allows real-time monitoring of site conditions and immediate response from the office.

"We expect this smart over-ascent prevention system to significantly reduce collision and entrapment accidents on site," a Lotte E&C official said. "We will continue to expand the application of smart construction technologies — including AI and robotics — across our sites."

Meanwhile, Lotte E&C recently introduced autonomous floor-cleaning robots at its construction sites to reduce repetitive manual tasks and improve work efficiency.