eBay announced it will host the "Global Seller Championship 2026," a project aimed at developing new sellers looking to break into overseas markets, running from August through December.

The championship is designed to build participants' global sales capabilities through eBay sales education and step-by-step practical missions. Participants will receive training and mentoring covering everything from creating an eBay account to listing products, managing international delivery and running advertising campaigns.

At the end of each month, eBay top sellers will lead online mentoring sessions to share sales know-how and answer questions in real time. Outstanding participants will be offered interview opportunities and invitations to a top seller awards ceremony.

eBay will also hold an offline hands-on class called the "eBay Seller Fair." The event, set for Aug. 28 in Myeong-dong, Seoul, will feature practical workshops, sales strategy talks by top sellers and a networking program for participants. All attendees will receive a starter kit.

Registration for the championship is open on a rolling basis through December via the "eBay Seller Cafe." Any new seller with no sales history on eBay prior to 2026 is eligible to apply.

Yoo Chang-mo, head of eBay's cross-border trade Korea business division, said the program offers systematic support spanning mentoring, education and offline practice, and expressed hope that it would give many new sellers their first step into the global market.