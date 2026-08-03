Jeil Construction ranked first among construction companies based in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province in the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's annual construction capability assessment, with a rating of 2.77 trillion won ($1.92 billion). The company placed 17th nationwide.

A total of 11 companies headquartered in the Gwangju and South Jeolla Province area ranked in the top 100 of the ministry's assessment.

In the nationwide rankings released Monday by the Korea Federation of Construction Contractors, Samsung C&T topped the list at 34.88 trillion won, followed by Hyundai E&C at 18.27 trillion won in second, GS Construction at 11.07 trillion won in third, Hyundai Engineering at 11.01 trillion won in fourth and Daewoo Engineering at 9.92 trillion won in fifth.

Among regional companies in the Gwangju and South Jeolla area, Woomi Construction ranked second with a capability rating of 2.69 trillion won, placing 18th nationally. Kumho Engineering & Construction followed in third place regionally — 27th nationwide — with 1.85 trillion won.

Daegwang Geonnyeong came in fourth regionally at 1.08 trillion won, ranking 40th nationwide, while Jungheung Construction placed fifth with 985.8 billion won, ranking 41st. Line Construction ranked sixth regionally with 926 billion won, placing 42nd nationally.

Five companies placed in the 50th-to-100th range nationally: Line Industry (51st, 782.6 billion won), Moa Housing Industry (66th, 488.4 billion won), Wibon Construction (89th, 295 billion won), Bogwang General Construction (90th, 279 billion won) and Moa General Construction (92nd, 275.5 billion won).

Twenty-one companies from the region placed between 101st and 200th nationally: BS Industry (101st), Sani Construction (103rd), The Y (106th), Uju General Construction (107th), Namyang Construction (108th), Moa Construction Industry (118th), Daesung Berhill Construction (120th), S General Construction (122nd), Mirae Do Construction (123rd), Richae (126th), Namhwa Construction (127th), Hoban Blue Energy (133rd), Jungheung Construction (137th), Seojin Construction (142nd), Gwangshin General Construction (143rd), Utop Construction (161st), Sangmyung Holdings (173rd), Haedong Construction (179th), Junghae Maruehill (193rd), Samil Construction (194th) and Dongnam General Construction (195th).