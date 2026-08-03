GS Caltex held a Family Day event Friday at GS Tower in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, inviting the families of its employees, the company announced Monday.

Themed "Energy to the Future," the event was designed to give employees' families a firsthand look at the workplace and a chance to experience GS Caltex's energy business.

Families toured the office spaces and work environments, received honorary employee ID cards, then moved to the main event venue.

At the venue, an "Energy Value Chain Expedition" booth featured game content developed in-house by GS Caltex's DAX (Digital & AI Transformation) Center. The games walked visitors through the company's energy business value chain — from crude oil procurement to product production and sales. Families also used augmented reality to view the GS Caltex plant in Yeosu.

Toward the end of the event, Vice Chairman Heo Se-hong welcomed the families and expressed his gratitude. "I hope this Family Day has been a meaningful occasion for employees' families to better understand GS Caltex and their parents' workplace, and to feel proud of what their parents do," Heo said.

"I hope today's experience becomes a cherished memory and a good opportunity to nurture your dreams for the future," he added. "We cheer you on to grow into the kind of energy that our future society truly needs."

Meanwhile, GS Caltex operates a range of family-friendly programs to support its employees' work-life balance. Last year, the company purchased four-person family passes to the Yeosu Island Expo for employees to attend with their families.