The Cultural Heritage Night — a joint initiative of the Cultural Heritage Administration and local governments — offers a special summer travel experience that turns warm evenings into something both elegant and deeply satisfying.

The event has long centered on traditional culture, drawing praise as a fresh kind of summer getaway, though some have noted that its programming tends to appeal more to adults than younger visitors.

This year, the festival undergoes a significant transformation in Gangneung. The city will host the 2026 Gangneung National Heritage Night from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16 at Gangneung Daedohobu Gwana, Seobu Market and the Myeongju-dong area. Since its inaugural edition in 2016, the event has established itself as the city's signature nighttime cultural festival.

This year's program expands citizen-participation activities and locally rooted content, promising a richer nighttime cultural festival than in previous years.

Headline programs include a ceremonial procession marking the arrival of the Gangneung Daedohobu magistrate on Aug. 14 and a youth hanbok fashion show on Aug. 15. The festival's signature drone display will run nightly at 9:30 p.m. throughout the event, with 1,000 illuminated drones painting scenes from Gangneung's history and folklore across the night sky.

The festival has also strengthened programming that directly involves local youth, including a moonlit photo studio, the development and sale of locally made goods and desserts, and expanded merchant coupon participation and sales of a Gangneung Heritage Night-branded bread — broadening the role of small local businesses.

The city also plans to run community-driven programs — including a grandmother-run beer tent and a storytelling grandmother session — to help revitalize the Myeongju-dong neighborhood. A pre-event stamp tour and a heritage accommodation package will extend the festival's reach across Gangneung.

Kim Se-yong, head of Gangneung's cultural heritage division, said the festival is "a nighttime event where national heritage, local alley culture and diverse food come together, letting visitors enjoy Gangneung's charm with all five senses." He added that he hopes it will offer "a special summer night where the history and culture of Gangneung come alive for both residents and tourists alike."