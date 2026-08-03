TYM supplies 1,870 tractors worth 35 billion won via Philippine gov't tenders; unveils 100-horsepower 6100R Firm deepens ties with agricultural mechanization center on training, parts and service localization Korean farm equipment makers eye Southeast Asia as demand for mechanization grows

TYM is accelerating its push into the Philippine market after holding its agricultural machinery road show there for the third consecutive year, deepening a localization strategy that goes beyond product sales to encompass education and after-sales service. The move comes amid rising demand for agricultural mechanization across Southeast Asia.

TYM said Monday it held the 2026 TYM Road Show in Tabuk City, Kalinga Province, the Philippines, from Tuesday to Wednesday of last week. The event, held for the third consecutive year following last year's edition, drew about 1,200 participants including officials from the Philippine Department of Agriculture, the Agricultural Machinery Center, local governments, farmers' organizations and dealers.

At the event, TYM conducted field demonstrations centered on its mid-range 5825R tractor and the newly introduced 100-horsepower 6100R model. The company particularly emphasized the utility of high-horsepower tractors given the Philippines' agricultural profile, which is heavily oriented toward corn cultivation and livestock. TYM said it plans to expand its portfolio beyond mid-range equipment into the large-machinery segment.

TYM supplied a cumulative 1,870 tractors to the Philippine government through public tenders from 2024 to 2025, worth about 35 billion won ($24.3 million). The deliveries reflect the Philippine government's push to gradually raise the share of mechanized farming as part of its agricultural productivity policy, making the country one of the more active markets for mechanization in the region.

Technical cooperation was also a key agenda item at this year's event. In February, TYM invited 10 technical staff from the Philippine Agricultural Machinery Center to Korea for training covering production, maintenance and service operations. The road show provided a forum to share the results of that program, and follow-up cooperation was discussed — including expanded in-country retraining, dispatch of instructors and provision of educational materials.

Industry observers say the Southeast Asian farm equipment market has entered a phase of structural growth. According to the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative and other sources, labor shortages and productivity pressures are driving steady growth in mechanization demand across major Southeast Asian countries, with government-led distribution programs serving as the primary engine of market expansion. Domestic Korean manufacturers are facing increasingly intense competition for export opportunities as a result.

"We are building an integrated support system that connects not just product supply but also parts, service and professional training," a TYM official said. "Through a locally tailored strategy, we aim to contribute to the sustainable development of Philippine agriculture."