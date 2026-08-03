Local tax delinquency management unit kicks off with 49 field investigators across 5 districts

Daejeon has drawn a sharp line in managing local tax delinquency — connecting residents who cannot pay due to financial hardship with welfare services while taking firm action against those who deliberately evade large tax obligations.

The city held a launch ceremony Monday for its "2026 Daejeon Metropolitan City Local Tax Revenue Delinquency Management Unit" at the main conference hall of the former South Chungcheong Province government building, formally beginning second-half collection activities.

About 70 people attended the ceremony, including Daejeon's planning and coordination office director, the Ministry of Interior and Safety's local tax bureau director, tax revenue management section chiefs and local tax delinquency team leaders from the five autonomous districts, and field investigators from the new unit.

The delinquency management unit is the first of its kind operated jointly by all five autonomous districts. A total of 49 field investigators — nine in Dong-gu, eight in Jung-gu, 14 in Seo-gu, 12 in Yuseong-gu and six in Daedeok-gu — will conduct on-site visits to delinquent taxpayers to assess their living conditions and ability to pay.

The unit operates under the guiding principle of "fair collection, warm support." Delinquents who have the means to pay but deliberately avoid doing so — including by concealing assets — will face strict enforcement in accordance with the law. Those who genuinely cannot pay due to financial hardship will be identified through field investigations and referred to welfare services.

The launch ceremony proceeded with a report on the unit's progress and operational plans, followed by words of encouragement, a reading of a resolution and a commemorative photo. A training session covering job duties, personal data protection and security was held afterward.

Members attending the ceremony pledged through a resolution to conduct field-centered investigations that first listen to delinquents' circumstances; link welfare services for those unable to pay due to financial hardship while taking firm action against willful evaders; protect personal information and observe the limits of their authority; and fulfill their responsibility to create local jobs and strengthen local fiscal capacity.

The city expects the unit's operations to bolster local fiscal capacity while also supporting local employment, as all 49 field investigators were hired from within the community.

Han Chi-heum, Daejeon's planning and coordination office director, said "nothing stings the administration more than the perception that law-abiding taxpayers are the ones who lose out." He added that the unit would "restore trust in the tax system on the ground — holding those who can pay to the rules, and connecting those who genuinely cannot with the support they need."