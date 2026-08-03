Temperatures in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, reached 41 degrees Celsius by unofficial measurements Monday, marking the first time the daytime high has exceeded 40 C in the region in eight years. An extreme heat alert took effect at 11 a.m. Monday for Suncheon and eastern parts of Gwangju.

The Gwangju Regional Meteorological Administration said a temperature of 41 C was recorded at 3:21 p.m. Monday at an unofficial observation point in Gwangyang-eup.

Because the site is not a designated official observation point, the reading does not count as an official record. Still, it is the first time temperatures have exceeded 40 C in the area since Aug. 1, 2018, when Pungam-dong in Seo-gu recorded 40.1 C.

Based on official records, the all-time high at a regional representative observation point remains 39.4 C, set at the Juam station in Suncheon on July 24, 1994.

The heat wave, which began after the monsoon season ended, is expected to continue for now.

The extreme heat alert is the highest-level warning under the heat wave advisory system, a tier strengthened and added 18 years after the system was first established in 2008.

In the region, the alert was first issued for Gwangyang on July 25 and is currently in effect for Gwangyang, Yeosu and Boseong. Coverage has since expanded to include Suncheon and eastern Gwangju.

An official at the Gwangju Regional Meteorological Administration urged residents to stop outdoor activities, rest adequately and monitor their health, citing concerns about heat-related illness. "Please check the latest weather information and heat wave advisory status frequently," the official added.