NH Agri Business Holdings has made its first export of raw, unprocessed seaweed to Japan, broadening its lineup beyond seasoned and processed varieties as it moves to capture a share of Japan's premium ingredient market.

The cooperative held a shipment ceremony for the inaugural raw seaweed export at Gwangcheon Nonghyup's food processing facility in Hongseong-gun, South Chungcheong Province, on Thursday, the company announced Monday.

Raw seaweed is the unprocessed material harvested directly from the sea before manufacturing. The shipment marks the first time NH has supplied Japan with the raw form of the product. Gwangcheon Nonghyup's seaweed was selected for its soft texture, consistent quality and distinctive deep-black sheen.

The initial shipment totals 0.7 metric tons and will go to Sushizanmai, one of Japan's leading sushi chains. NH Agri Business Holdings plans to scale up exports to as much as 20 metric tons by year-end, depending on market response in Japan.

The deal followed NH Agri Business Holdings and NH Nonghyup Trading's participation in Foodex Japan, an international food trade fair, beginning last year. The two companies identified local buyers there and supported the full process — negotiation, contracting and logistics — over roughly a year from initial contact to completed export.

NH said it plans to use the shipment as a springboard to expand raw seaweed sales in Japan's premium ingredient sector, targeting high-end sushi restaurants and other upscale dining establishments.

"This export shows that our raw seaweed has earned recognition for its quality and competitiveness in the Japanese market," said Jang Ji-yun, head of the food support division at NH Agri Business Holdings. "We will expand overseas sales channels to strengthen the competitiveness of agricultural food exports and increase real benefits for farmers."