Marriott Executive Apartments Seoul — known locally as the Yeouido Marriott — is launching a Han River-linked package and summer discount promotions targeting the surging running trend and demand for hotel staycations. The offerings lean heavily on experience-based content tied to the neighborhood's character, with expanded guest perks designed to align with the rise in wellness travel and growing foreign tourist arrivals.

Running and picnicking along the Han River have taken hold as a consumer trend among both domestic visitors and foreign tourists. A triathlon-style sports festival the Seoul Metropolitan Government held at Ttukseom Hangang Park in June drew 42,000 foreign participants — 13 times the turnout from two years earlier. The event let participants choose their own course and finish at their own pace. The Han River is a safe exercise environment even at dawn or late at night, thanks to extensive lighting and steady foot traffic. The culture of stopping at a convenience store before or after a run has also gained a culinary following as it intersects with the broader K-content wave.

The Yeouido Marriott has put together a "Run-Trip Package" built around the Han River and the Yeouido district. Each stay comes with a one-time runners kit containing crew socks, a sports headband, a running belt bag, Downy Hotel Collection fabric softener and a Neoul TRiD recovery booster shot. The package is available for stays from Sept. 1 through the end of this year.

The hotel has also developed its own 8-kilometer Yeouido Running Map to guide guests on a self-directed run. The route departs from the main entrance, loops around the outer perimeter of Yeouido and returns to the hotel.

Package guests can use a range of facilities and services to recover after their run. Benefits include a late checkout at 2 p.m. when available, a 15 percent discount on treatments at the Soo Spa, complimentary parking, and unlimited access to the fitness center, indoor swimming pool, indoor golf practice range, squash room and sauna. Free participation in group exercise classes led by a professional instructor is also available throughout the stay.

A "Summer Stay & Dining" promotion offering discounts on both rooms and dining runs through the summer season. Reservations are accepted through Sept. 13, with stays valid through Sept. 30. Guests receive a 5 percent discount on rooms and a 10 percent discount at Park Cafe.

Park Cafe, the hotel's fine-dining restaurant, is currently serving a set menu featuring winning dishes from the Marriott K-Gourmet Race, a culinary competition among chefs from Marriott-affiliated hotels in Korea. Highlights include an en croûte braised herbal galbi — herb-braised short ribs wrapped in Western-style pastry dough — and a chilled dumpling soup designed to be refreshing even in summer heat.

Jo Seong-eun, the hotel's director of sales and marketing, said the property is working to go beyond a standard hotel stay by developing experience-based content tied to nearby attractions. "With the run-trip package in particular, the residence-style setup means guests can head straight to the fitness center or sauna after a run and wash their workout clothes in the in-room washer — and the response has been very positive," Jo said.

The Yeouido Marriott said it is actively identifying attractions near the hotel — including along the Han River — that guests can enjoy, and plans to continue rolling out new packages built on partnerships with nearby attractions and local businesses.

Lee Seong-bin, an assistant manager in public relations and marketing, said the hotel had previously offered packages in collaboration with an art exhibition at the nearby Hyundai Department Store and with Eland Cruise. "We are focused on highlighting the appealing elements around the hotel — like the Seoul Dal observation sphere, Seosunna-gil and the Mullae Art Village in Yeongdeungpo that have emerged recently — to raise Yeouido's overall appeal as a tourism destination," Lee said.

The Yeouido Marriott, which opened in 2007, is a premium residence brand that has been in operation for nearly 20 years. All rooms are full suites equipped with a kitchen and laundry facilities, and the property operates a membership fitness center, indoor swimming pool and sauna.