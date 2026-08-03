When children are left at home or nearby on their own during school breaks, parents in dual-income households often find themselves anxious about how to care for them.

To minimize childcare gaps during the summer vacation and ease the burden on parents, Gangneung, in Gangwon Province, is running a niche elementary school vacation childcare program through Aug. 21, drawing on local children's welfare centers and community childcare centers.

The centers operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the vacation period, providing all-day care along with morning snacks, lunch and dinner. A total of 23 facilities are taking part — 20 local children's welfare centers and three community childcare centers.

"The vacation period is a time when the childcare burden on families — especially those with two working parents — grows significantly," said Kang Chun-rang, head of Gangneung's child and childcare division. "We hope the program will offer children safe care and nutritious meals, and give parents a place where they can leave their children with peace of mind."

The program is open to all elementary school students in the city. Children already enrolled at participating centers may continue attending, and those who have not previously used a center may also apply as additional participants. Priority for additional spots goes to children from dual-income and single-parent households, with remaining places filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fees may be charged at up to 10,000 won ($7) per week, depending on each center's circumstances. Children from basic livelihood recipient households and near-poor families are eligible to attend free of charge.

Parents can apply directly at whichever participating center they wish to use. A list of participating centers is available on the websites of the Child Rights Guarantee Agency and Bokjiro, the government's social welfare portal.