Seoul's Gangbuk-gu district, led by District Mayor Jeong Chang-su, is stepping up weekend enforcement and expanding recurrence-prevention measures to stamp out persistent illegal commercial activity along the Ui-dong valley, ensuring residents and visitors can use the area safely during the summer holiday season.

The district has been removing illegal structures within the river zone and cleaning up the surrounding area, but some businesses have repeatedly resumed illegal operations on weekends, when enforcement staffing is relatively thin. In response, the district has decided to significantly strengthen on-site crackdowns and follow-up management.

The intensive enforcement period, originally set to run through Aug. 17, has been extended to Sept. 20. A joint inspection team drawn from four departments — construction management, health and sanitation, parks and green spaces, and flood control — has been expanded and will conduct focused on-site checks every Saturday and Sunday.

The primary targets are unauthorized occupation of the river zone for parasols or commercial equipment, and illegal outdoor vending of food and beverages outside licensed premises. The district also plans to conduct joint inspections with the Ministry of Interior and Safety, sharing on-site conditions and enforcement results to develop effective management measures for eradicating illegal commercial activity.

Violations will not be handled with simple warnings but will be addressed strictly under relevant laws. Unauthorized occupation of the river zone will be subject to administrative enforcement and criminal referral, while illegal outdoor vending will face administrative sanctions — including business suspension or closure — depending on the severity and frequency of violations.

To prevent illegal operations from resuming after crackdowns, the district will also reinforce its monitoring and facility management. CCTV cameras and banners prohibiting unauthorized occupation and illegal vending will be installed at six high-risk locations within the river zone, and dedicated staff will be hired to carry out year-round on-site inspections and enforcement.

Beyond enforcement, the district is working to transform the Ui-dong valley into a public space that all residents can use conveniently and safely. As part of that effort, a deck road is currently being built along the valley and is expected to be completed in September, which will significantly improve accessibility and pedestrian convenience for residents and visitors.

Alongside this, the district will intensify crackdowns on illegal parking on weekends and public holidays to prevent traffic congestion and pedestrian safety incidents. It also plans to continuously publicize the prohibition on unauthorized occupation and illegal outdoor vending in the river zone — through the district website, SNS and on-site banners — and to urge residents and visitors not to patronize illegal commercial facilities.

"The Ui-dong valley is a precious public space that all residents and visitors should be able to enjoy freely and safely," District Mayor Jeong said. "We will take firm action against the illegal commercial activity that recurs every weekend, working with relevant agencies, and will manage the area thoroughly through on-site monitoring and facility improvements to ensure illegal operations do not return."