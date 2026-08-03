Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu conducted an emergency safety inspection at the Agasarang Center on Friday, with District Mayor Choi Dong-min joined by civil servants, contractor representatives and architectural experts.

The inspection was prompted by an incident on July 14, when concrete sludge attached to part of the center's interior finishing material fell off. Officials organized the review to directly assess the building's structural safety and prevent similar incidents.

Choi and other attendees focused on checking the building's exterior walls, finishing materials and attachments for signs of detachment or cracking, and examined potential falling hazards and the facility's overall safety condition. They also received a briefing from the contractor on the circumstances of the incident, the measures taken and plans to prevent a recurrence, then reviewed the adequacy of future repair and reinforcement plans alongside external experts.

Dongdaemun-gu said it will continue emergency safety inspections at frequently used public buildings that primarily serve vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, starting with this on-site review.

Minor issues identified during inspections will be corrected on the spot, while facilities requiring repair or reinforcement will be addressed promptly in consultation with the relevant management departments. If urgent hazards are found, the district said it will impose usage restrictions and take other necessary safety measures without delay.

"We will leave no gaps in safety management so that residents can use public facilities with peace of mind," Choi said. "We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and swiftly carry out any necessary repairs and reinforcement, while doing our utmost to prevent similar accidents through ongoing safety inspections of public buildings across the district."