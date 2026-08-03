Curriculum for ages 6–9 bridges play-based and school English Nationwide info sessions open Aug. 12 in Gwangju and Daejeon New brand targets T-learning growth as publishing boom levels off

Visang Education is entering the "transitional English" market with a new brand called English POP, aimed at children ages 6 to 9. Designed to bridge the gap between play-based English for young children and the curriculum-focused English taught in elementary schools, the brand will be introduced at a series of nationwide business briefings beginning Tuesday.

Visang Education already operates age-specific English brands, including Tiki Toki and Wings — spoken-language programs for young children — and English Eye, a self-directed learning center for elementary students. English POP is positioned to fill the 6-to-9 age gap between those offerings, with a focus on the shift in how children learn as they move from early childhood into primary school, the company said.

The brand uses original characters and storytelling-based content developed in-house to help children engage with and express themselves in English. The curriculum integrates online and offline learning activities to develop both English literacy and practical language skills, the company said.

Visang Education will also provide operational support for franchise hagwon. The system includes data-driven diagnostic tools and learning reports to track each student's progress, along with linked textbooks and digital content to support age- and level-appropriate instruction.

Business briefings will be held across six regional zones nationwide. Sessions begin in Gwangju on Tuesday and Daejeon on Wednesday, followed by events in Seoul and northern Gyeonggi Province, Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, and Seoul and southern Gyeonggi Province between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. Detailed schedules will be available on the English POP official website.

The launch fits into Visang Education's broader push to diversify its business. The company posted consolidated sales of 268.7 billion won ($186 million) in 2025, with operating profit of 21.6 billion won — up 111.5 percent from the previous year. However, that earnings growth was driven largely by the publishing division, which benefited from the 2022 revised national curriculum, while sales in the T-learning segment — which includes smart learning products — fell from 93.6 billion won in 2024 to 81.6 billion won in 2025.

The company has previously outlined plans to build on its publishing strength by developing T-learning and a global platform as its next growth engines. The new English POP brand will be managed by the T-learning Company, led by Son Byeong-mok.

Declining school enrollment is also driving the push to segment brands more finely. According to Ministry of Education projections, the combined number of elementary, middle and high school students is expected to fall from about 5.01 million in 2025 to about 4.84 million in 2026 — dropping below 5 million for the first time.

"We designed both the curriculum and the operating system so that children's early English experiences can flow naturally into elementary school English learning," said Son Byeong-mok, head of Visang Education's T-learning Company. "We will continue to provide English education experiences suited to each learner's stage of development and to develop classroom-centered programs."