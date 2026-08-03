Korea Jobworld is holding an essay contest called "Tell Us Where You Are Now," inviting young people to share their career-exploration experiences at the facility.

Korea Jobworld announced Monday that it is accepting submissions through Aug. 31 from people between the ages of 19 and 31 who have taken part in its career-experience programs.

The contest aims to gather stories from young people who explored careers at Korea Jobworld during childhood, offering encouragement to peers navigating their own career decisions. Eligibility is open to anyone aged 19 to 31 who has taken part in a Korea Jobworld career-experience program.

The theme is "how my Korea Jobworld experience influenced my career exploration and choices." Participants may write about a wide range of experiences — such as how a career they tried as a child led to their current major or job, or how the visit changed the direction they ultimately pursued. Essays should run about 800 characters including spaces. Submitting photos taken during the original visit or recent photos will earn bonus points.

Korea Jobworld will select 43 winners through a multi-stage review by internal and external judges. Winners will receive a small cash prize and gifts, and outstanding essays will be produced as digital content for use in promotional materials.

"Through this contest, we plan to collect stories told directly by those who experienced our programs, reflect on the institution's role, and create an opportunity to help young people map out their careers," a Korea Jobworld official said. "We hope many young people will show their attention and take part."