Yecheon-gun in North Gyeongsang Province is accepting applications through Aug. 30 for its overnight singles matchmaking program, designed to give unmarried young adults a chance to meet and connect in a relaxed setting, the county announced Monday.

The program will take 15 men and 15 women — 30 participants in total. Applicants must be single, born between 1987 and 2000, and either reside or work in Yecheon-gun or elsewhere in North Gyeongsang Province.

The event runs Sept. 5 to 6 — one night and two days — at Geumdangsil Traditional Village in Yecheon-gun.

Set against the autumn nights of the historic village, the program offers a range of activities to help participants get to know one another in a comfortable atmosphere, including a tour of the Geumdang Night festival, rotation-style conversation sessions and couple team-building activities.

The event is timed to coincide with the Geumdang Night festival, giving participants the chance to enjoy the traditional village's nighttime scenery and festival programs together while making connections and lasting memories.

Those wishing to apply can download an application form from the notices and announcements board on the Yecheon-gun website and submit it along with required documents by email.