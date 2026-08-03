Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu is accepting applications through Aug. 14 for the second Eunpyeong Youth Busking Festa, set to take place in September.

The festival, first held last year, has established itself as a signature youth cultural event in the district, drawing strong participation and enthusiasm from young residents. This year's edition will again give youth a platform to showcase their talents through street performances and connect with the local community.

The district will conduct a preliminary screening based on submitted video clips and notify applicants individually on Aug. 20. The 16 teams that advance will take the main stage at GTX Yeonshin849 Square on Sept. 5. Final rankings will be determined by combining scores from a panel of professional judges, 60 youth adjudicators and an on-site public vote.

Prize money will be awarded to winning teams — 1 million won ($694) for the grand prize (one team), 500,000 won for the excellence award (one team) and 300,000 won for the encouragement award (one team). Winners will also perform at the ceremony stage of the Eunpyeong Youth Festival on Sept. 19.

The district is also recruiting youth adjudicators to participate in the on-site judging at the finals. Adjudicators will vote alongside local residents, and applications will be available from the second week of August through the 1365 Volunteer Portal.

The competition is open to individuals aged 19 to 39, or groups and clubs composed of youth in that age range. Professional training is not required — anyone who can perform street acts such as singing, dancing, playing an instrument or magic is welcome to apply.

Applications are accepted through midnight Aug. 14 via the QR code on promotional materials. Applicants must complete an application form and submit a performance video of 30 to 90 seconds by email.

"I hope the Busking Festa will take root as a cultural festival where youth can display their talents and connect with residents," Eunpyeong-gu District Mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will continue to actively support young people so they can engage in diverse cultural activities within the community."