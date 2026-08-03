Seoul's Songpa-gu has formed a dedicated task force to accelerate administrative support for reconstruction and redevelopment projects, aiming to shorten permit and approval timelines. The "Reconstruction and Redevelopment Rapid Execution Task Force" began operations this month.

Songpa-gu currently has 67 urban renewal projects underway — 35 reconstruction projects, eight redevelopment projects and 24 small-scale improvement projects — with the number of sites continuing to grow.

The district's push follows District Mayor Seo Gang-seok's approval on July 1 of the project implementation plan for Jamsil Jugong Apartment Complex 5, the first such approval of his ninth elected-term administration. The task force represents the district's broader effort to raise the pace of urban renewal across the board.

The task force is headed by the deputy district mayor and draws on 14 departments, including urban planning, parks, transportation and environment. Outside experts will also participate depending on the agenda.

Urban renewal projects pass through multiple stages — from designation of a renewal zone and establishment of a residents' association, through project implementation plan approval, management and disposal plan approval, relocation and demolition, and finally ground-breaking. The task force is designed to pre-coordinate reviews and consultations among departments and agencies at each stage in order to cut approval processing times. Its first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to review the progress of individual project sites.

Many complexes in the district are entering critical stages such as project implementation plan approval and ground-breaking. To manage the entire process closely, the director of the Urban Modernization Bureau, who oversees related projects, has been designated "progress facilitation officer." The district is also building a "one-team" framework with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to align policy direction.

District Mayor Seo will also visit project sites in person to hear concerns, communicate directly with association members and proactively address complaints and disputes.

"Over the past four years, Songpa-gu has shifted its urban renewal administration from a regulation-centered to a support-centered approach, putting all 67 renewal projects in the district on track," Seo said. "In the ninth elected term as well, we will advance the reconstruction and redevelopment timeline even further through unwavering support-oriented administration, and build Songpa into a premium residential city."