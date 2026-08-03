Jongno-gu (district mayor Yoo Chan-jong) has ushered in a new era of digital administration — one where residents can speak into a search bar and get an answer, and where AI automatically distills vast amounts of website content into the essentials.

The district rolled out four AI web services on its official website last month, including an AI content summarization tool that is the first of its kind among local governments nationwide. The initiative was driven by a proactive effort to meet growing demand for personalized information and contactless digital administrative services amid rapid advances in information and communications technology.

The district had previously operated a scenario-based chatbot that responded according to preset rules and flows, but the system could not understand natural language. In response, Jongno-gu developed its own AI-powered service that allows residents to search for information through free-form, everyday conversation.

The four core services introduced are an AI civil affairs guidance chatbot, AI content summarization, AI natural-language search and AI multilingual translation. Jongno-gu is the first local government in the country to bundle all four AI web services into a single integrated offering.

The AI civil affairs guidance chatbot responds to resident inquiries through the district website 365 days a year. Unlike the previous scenario-based system, it processes natural language to provide more flexible and accurate guidance.

The AI content summarization tool automatically condenses lengthy text posted on the website — including notices and civil affairs guidance — to deliver only the key points. The district expects the feature to significantly improve access to information.

The AI natural-language search function understands full sentences rather than keyword strings and presents users with tailored results matching what they are actually looking for.

The AI multilingual translation service helps foreign residents and tourists access administrative information without language barriers, strengthening global communication. The service supports nine languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese.

The district signed an MOU with a private company to build the project at no cost, minimizing fiscal burden while rapidly embedding cutting-edge technology into administrative operations.

"With the introduction of new technology, all residents can now access administrative services more easily and quickly, without constraints of time or place," district mayor Yoo said. "We will continue to integrate AI across all areas of district administration and lead the way in digital administrative innovation."