Amid record-breaking heat, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines to help people reduce the health risks of extreme temperatures, including advice to avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day and to drink plenty of water.

WHO published the guidelines Sunday, grouping its heat-health recommendations into four broad categories.

The first is "avoiding the heat." People should refrain from going outdoors or engaging in strenuous physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, and should stay in the shade if they must go out. In direct sunlight, the perceived temperature can run 10 to 15 degrees Celsius higher than the actual air temperature.

WHO also advises spending two to three hours a day in a cool location and, when swimming, never doing so alone to reduce the risk of drowning.

The second category is "keeping your home cool." During the day, windows and blinds should be kept closed to block direct sunlight from entering the home, while windows can be opened at night when outdoor temperatures drop.

Electrical appliances should be used as little as possible, and electric fans should only be used when temperatures are below 40 C. Above that threshold, fans can actually raise body temperature rather than lower it, WHO warned.

The third category is "keeping your body cool and hydrated." During a heat wave, people should wear light, loose-fitting clothing and use light bedding, and should shower or bathe in cool water. Applying a damp cloth, a water-misting spray or a wet lightweight garment to the skin can also help cool the body down.

Drinking water regularly is also essential. WHO recommends one cup of water per hour and a minimum of 2 to 3 liters of fluid intake per day.

The fourth category is "protecting infants and young children." Children and animals should never be left unattended in a parked vehicle, even briefly, as interior temperatures can rise rapidly.

During the hottest hours of the day, children should be kept out of direct sunlight — in the shade or indoors.

WHO warned that extreme heat poses a serious health threat, not merely a source of discomfort. An estimated 489,000 people died each year worldwide from heat-related causes between 2000 and 2019, according to the organization.