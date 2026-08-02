Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's Hanul Nuclear Power Plant headquarters announced Sunday it is accepting applications for its 2027 community support project through Aug. 31.

The program operates under the Act on Support for Areas around Power Plants and aims to boost the local economy and improve residents' welfare in communities surrounding nuclear power facilities. Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has maintained a dedicated fund since 2006 to consistently support initiatives that benefit the surrounding region.

The 2027 application cycle covers six categories: educational scholarships, local economic cooperation, environmental improvement, community welfare, cultural promotion and other support projects.

To improve convenience and accessibility for applicants, submissions will be accepted both through an online application system and through the existing in-person process.

In-person submissions will be accepted from 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 through 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 at a second-floor conference room at Hanul Energy Farm.

Further details are available on the Hanul headquarters website and the Uljin-gun county office website.

"We ask for the active interest and participation of residents so that a wide range of projects that genuinely contribute to local development and improved welfare can be identified," headquarters director Lee Yong-hui said.