Hyundai Elevator announced Sunday that it will hold a natural soap-making campaign for employees at the main auditorium of its Chungju Smart Campus on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. The event, part of the company's employee-participation ESG (environmental, social and governance) program, will bring together 70 employees selected through advance registration.

The campaign is designed to let employees experience an eco-friendly lifestyle that reduces the use of synthetic detergents and helps protect the water quality of rivers and oceans. Participants will make dish-washing bars using natural ingredients. The event will also serve as a forum for sharing the significance of everyday ESG practices, particularly around water protection and carbon neutrality.

The program is structured as a hands-on activity so that employees can make eco-friendly products and use them in their daily lives. The company selected the 70 participants on a first-come, first-served basis from employees who applied via an event poster and QR code.

"This campaign is an opportunity for our employees to experience firsthand how small choices and actions in everyday life can contribute to water protection and carbon neutrality," a Hyundai Elevator official said. "We will continue to expand a diverse range of ESG programs that employees can join voluntarily."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Elevator has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The company has assembled and donated solar lanterns to countries with limited power infrastructure, contributed funds and blood-donation certificates to support children with leukemia and pediatric cancer for several consecutive years, and produced and donated stationery items including block pencil cases. It has also run in-house donation campaigns and provided support for Ellis Cafe, a barista cafe staffed by employees with developmental disabilities, as it accelerates its ESG management efforts.

In June, the company launched a Seoul chapter of its in-house choir for employees with disabilities, known as the Oreurak Choir, and expanded the ensemble to around 50 members by adding more than 20 newly recruited Seoul-based singers to the existing Chungju chapter.