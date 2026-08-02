E1 has frozen its domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply prices for August at last month's levels.

The company announced Sunday that it has set the August supply price for household and commercial propane at 1,483.17 won per kilogram and industrial-use propane at 1,489.77 won per kilogram. Butane is priced at 1,719.54 won per kilogram.

The butane supply price was cut by 68.51 won per kilogram (including 10 percent value-added tax) effective Thursday, following the government's decision to waive the sales levy of 62.283 won per kilogram on the fuel.

"There are still unrecovered cost increases that have not been reflected in domestic prices since the US-Iran war," an E1 official said. "However, we decided to freeze the August domestic LPG supply price in response to the government's price-stability policy and in consideration of easing the burden on consumers."

Meanwhile, E1 raised its LPG supply prices by 50 won per kilogram from the previous month in July, partially reflecting cost pressures stemming from rising international LPG prices, shipping freight rates and exchange rates.