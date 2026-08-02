Four prominent South Koreans have been recognized for their global leadership and professional excellence at the BrandLaureate Awards 2026, one of the world's leading brand honors.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), an international branding organization, held the BrandLaureate Awards 2026 on Thursday at the Majestic Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ceremony drew more than 700 guests from the worlds of politics, business, culture and the arts, and recognized individuals and institutions that have demonstrated global influence across fields including branding, leadership, the arts and healthcare.

The four South Korean recipients were Kwak Young-hoon, Kim Kwang-ho, Park Chang-ro and Song Ho-seok.

Kwak received the Brand Icon Leadership Award 2026.

TWBF described Kwak as an "Architect of Peace, Urban Planner and Global Citizen Leader," citing his work in urban planning, international affairs and peace initiatives, as well as his global leadership.

Kim also received the Brand Icon Leadership Award 2026. President of Stanton University in the United States and founder of Better Korea, Kim was recognized for his contributions to international education and leadership, and was credited with raising South Korea's profile as a global education leader.

Contemporary artist Park Chang-ro received the Lifestyle Brand Leadership Award 2026.

Park was recognized for building a distinctive artistic vision and pioneering new genres within contemporary art.

In the healthcare category, Song Ho-seok, director of Seoul Jangmun Surgery Clinic, received the Healthcare Leadership Award 2026.

A colorectal surgeon who has treated more than 100,000 patients, Song was praised for his patient-centered approach and contributions to advancing medical services.

Ahn Do-hyun, head of BrandLaureate Korea, which oversees awards for South Korea and Uzbekistan, said the honors show that South Korea's competitiveness is expanding beyond K-pop and industry into specialized fields such as urban planning, education, the arts and medicine.

Ahn added that he would work to promote a wider range of Korean professionals on the global stage — including figures from the entertainment and sports worlds such as Ahn Sung-ki, Park Hang-seo, Lee Dong-gook, Lee Si-hyung, Jinjo Crew, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Choi Kyung-ju — as well as experts from various industries.

TWBF is an international nonprofit branding foundation established in 2005, with a mission to promote brand value and leadership worldwide.

Since the BrandLaureate Awards were launched in 2006, the foundation has recognized more than 3,000 brands and over 500 global leaders.

Past recipients have included heads of state, business leaders, academics, artists and sports stars from around the world.

The BrandLaureate Awards 2026 mark another instance of the international community recognizing South Korean leadership and expertise.