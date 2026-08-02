"Our district mayor is very popular with the staff these days — quite a contrast to the previous one."

That was the assessment of A, a team leader at a Seoul district office, speaking about a newly inaugurated district mayor.

The remark reflects the positive internal reception the first-term district mayor has earned by communicating freely with employees and handling work in a reasonable manner.

When a new district mayor takes office, staff inevitably feel a degree of tension. They pay close attention to work briefings and meetings, carefully reading the new mayor's personality, work style and attitude toward the organization.

The position carries considerable power, including authority over personnel decisions. If a district mayor has a short temper or speaks carelessly to staff, the organization stiffens. Employees close off and keep their distance.

A mayor who respects staff and listens to their views, by contrast, earns trust quickly. A's assessment appears to stem from the new mayor's willingness to communicate openly without projecting an air of authority.

One or two individual opinions can, of course, be subjective. But when similar assessments spread through an organization, a positive image takes hold. That can translate into voluntary cooperation and proactive work from staff — a driving force behind stronger district governance.

The contrast with the previous mayor also appears to have shaped the favorable reception. Staff who struggled under the former administration seem to be responding all the more positively to the change in approach.

A team leader at another Seoul district office offered a similar view. "What I appreciate about our district mayor is that he makes a clear distinction between what can be done and what can't," the team leader said.

One of the most frustrating situations for civil servants arises when a district mayor pushes ahead with directives that are realistically impossible or conflict with laws and regulations. When a politician-turned-administrator prioritizes constituent complaints or political interests and issues unreasonable orders, frontline civil servants can find themselves in a difficult position.

This particular mayor, however, assesses the feasibility of initiatives in advance and sets a clear direction, easing the burden on staff. That kind of sound judgment strengthens administrative stability and builds employee trust.

Early staff assessments of a first-term district mayor therefore carry real weight. When a strong relationship is established from the outset, employees open up and engage more actively. The organizational atmosphere improves, and the efficiency of district administration can rise as a result.

Communications officers and media relations staff at district offices frequently highlight a mayor's strengths to the press — that is, after all, their job. But when positive assessments come from department heads and team leaders in frontline units with no stake in the mayor's public image, the dynamic shifts entirely. A single word from a disinterested employee carries far greater credibility.

Ultimately, a district mayor's image is not built on polished promotional language alone. It is shaped by how the mayor treats the people working alongside them every day — the words used, the attitude projected and the way the organization is led.

This is an era in which a single genuine word from staff defines what a district mayor truly is.