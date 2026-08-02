Seoul's Seongdong-gu is moving away from the convention of formal interview attire, launching an initiative to build a hiring culture centered on practical job competency.

The district announced it will pilot a relaxed dress code policy in the recruitment of part-time fixed-term civil servants in the grievance counseling field.

Formal wear has long been treated as an unwritten rule at public institution job interviews. Critics have noted, however, that buying a suit places a financial burden on job seekers and that appearance can influence evaluations more than actual job performance or expertise.

In response, the district plans to inform applicants that they may choose whatever attire — business casual or otherwise — in which they feel most comfortable and best able to demonstrate their abilities.

The measure is designed to ease the stiff atmosphere that formal dress requirements can create and to reduce discomfort caused by extreme heat and other weather conditions. The aim is to establish a fair interview environment where every applicant can fully showcase their abilities on equal footing.

The district also plans to brief interview panel members in advance on the intent behind the relaxed dress code and to ensure that an applicant's clothing does not factor into assessments. Evaluations will focus on responses, demeanor, expertise and job performance ability.

The grievance counseling role being filled particularly demands empathy and strong communication with residents. The district expects that a relaxed interview atmosphere will help examiners more closely assess applicants' potential and creative problem-solving abilities.

"Integrity in hiring begins not with outward formalities but with how objectively we evaluate the competencies a job requires," district Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa said. "Using the relaxed dress code as a starting point, we will establish a transparent and rational hiring culture that residents can trust, and work toward building an honest public service."