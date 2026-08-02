Yangcheon-gu is operating a children's water playground at Seoseoul Lake Park amid a prolonged heat wave, offering a cool summer retreat for children and families.

District Mayor Lee Gi-jae visited the site Saturday to inspect operations, joining children in foam play and listening to residents' feedback on the shaded rest areas and cooling facilities. He also checked water quality and safety management, urging staff to maintain rigorous standards through the end of the season.

The playground, which opened July 21, runs free of charge through Aug. 23. This year's facility features nine water attractions — including a large pool, an inflatable slide and a spinning swing pool — giving children a wide range of activities. Safety officers and nursing staff are on duty at all times, and water quality is tested every two hours.

New this year, a wooden-deck shade structure has been installed alongside outdoor cooling lounges known as "Haepiso" and "Air Cool Zone," which have proven popular with parents looking to beat the heat while keeping an eye on their children.

The playground operates Tuesday through Sunday in two daily sessions — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — through Aug. 23. With summer vacation and the holiday season now in full swing, family visitors are expected to keep coming.

"The Seoseoul Lake Park children's water playground has established itself as Yangcheon-gu's signature urban summer destination," Lee said after touring the facility. "We will do our utmost to manage the facility and ensure safety until the season closes, so that children and families can enjoy it with peace of mind."