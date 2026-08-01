US embassies across the Middle East urged American citizens Saturday (local time) to prepare for possible evacuation in the event of an armed conflict between the United States and Iran.

Missions in Jordan, Iraq and Israel issued statements advising Americans in the region to remain on high alert, exercise caution and brace for potential flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and travel disruptions.

The embassies said some airlines had delayed resuming operations and that certain routes had been canceled. They urged American citizens to "consider departing or be prepared to depart" should the situation deteriorate.

The statements also warned that US diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East had come under threat, advising Americans elsewhere to reconsider travel to or transit through the region.

The warnings came shortly after US media reported that Washington could launch high-intensity strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday (local time).

CBS News reported that the United States and Israel plan to carry out the strikes together, though a final decision had not yet been made. The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had already issued the order and that the attacks could continue for several days.