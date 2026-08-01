A passenger ferry carrying 156 people developed engine trouble Saturday while traveling from Dokdo to Ulleungdo. The Korea Coast Guard dispatched large patrol vessels to ensure the safety of those on board.

According to the Donghae Maritime Police Station, the Pohang vessel operations management center received a report at around 4:28 p.m. Saturday that a Dokdo passenger ferry carrying 150 passengers and six crew members was traveling at reduced speed about 14 kilometers northwest of Dokdo after becoming entangled with floating debris.

Coast guard authorities immediately dispatched the 5,000-ton patrol vessel No. 5001 and the 3,000-ton No. 3007 to the scene. After making contact with the ferry, officials confirmed that one engine had stopped functioning due to a mechanical fault. The vessel was able to continue under its own power using the remaining engine and was proceeding at low speed toward Sadong Port on Ulleungdo.

As a precaution, coast guard vessels have been positioned alongside the ferry for close safety monitoring. All 156 people on board are in good health.

The ferry is expected to arrive at Sadong Port at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. The Donghae Coast Guard said it will maintain safety oversight until the vessel completes its final docking.