President Lee Jae Myung, on an official visit to Argentina, met Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri on Friday (local time) and received the symbolic "key to the city."

Cheong Wa Dae chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing on the meeting that Lee and Macri exchanged views on creating stable conditions for the Korean diaspora community and on expanding exchanges between the two countries' local governments.

Macri presented Lee with the "key to the city of Buenos Aires" as a gesture of welcome for his visit, Kang said.

Kang explained that the key is awarded to foreign heads of state and prominent figures as a symbol of welcome and friendship, and has previously been presented to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

Lee expressed his gratitude, saying he would "cherish it as a gift carrying the warm hearts of the people of Buenos Aires."

Argentina is home to the second-largest Korean community in South America, with roughly 23,000 ethnic Koreans — most of them living in Buenos Aires — serving as an important bridge between the two countries.

Lee commended the Buenos Aires city government for actively supporting Korean cultural events held locally and for its sustained cooperation in promoting stability within the diaspora community and advancing Korea-Argentina exchanges.

He also asked the city government to "pay special attention and lend its cooperation so that our compatriots can continue to live stably and pursue active economic activities going forward."

In response, Macri praised the Korean community for promoting Korean culture in Buenos Aires and contributing to the city's diversity and social cohesion, Kang said.

Macri added that "Korea serves as a model for Argentina through its advanced technology and creative cultural industries," and expressed hope that Lee's visit would lead to more active exchanges between the two countries.

Kang said the meeting was significant in that it directly sought the city government's attention and cooperation for the stable lives and economic activities of Korean compatriots, strengthening local authorities' protection and support for the diaspora community while also providing an opportunity to expand exchanges and cooperation between Korea and Argentina at the local government level.