President Lee Jae Myung, on a state visit to Argentina, said Friday (local time) that he is confident "a completely new era of cooperation between Argentina and the Republic of Korea can open up."

Speaking at a dinner forum with members of the Korean diaspora that afternoon, Lee said strategic cooperation between the two countries had become "more important than ever amid a rapidly shifting international order — from the AI revolution to the reshaping of global supply chains."

Lee also noted Argentina's designation of Nov. 22 as a national commemorative day known as "Kimchi Day," saying the move showed that "friendship and trust between the two countries are deepening through culture." He credited the Korean diaspora community for making such achievements possible, calling its members "a sturdy bridge in the bilateral relationship over the past 60 years."

Lee said his government "will listen more closely to the voices of compatriots living farthest away and be the first to extend a helping hand when they face difficulties." He added that his administration would "actively support the next generation so they can grow into global citizens who are proud of their Korean roots and pursue even greater dreams."