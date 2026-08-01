Singer Psy has fired back at an online troll who criticized his signature summer concert series, the Humppuk Show, by replying directly to the comment.

On June 30, Psy posted a video on his SNS account showing behind-the-scenes preparations for "Psy Humppuk Show Summer Swag 2026."

One user left a hostile comment on the post — laced with profanity — saying the show features the same songs every year, with lyrics that are half just the word "jump," and questioning why anyone would bother attending.

Psy pinned the comment at the top of the post and replied directly: "Come and you'll see," inviting the critic to attend for themselves.

Psy is currently in the middle of the Humppuk Show Summer Swag 2026 tour.

This year's tour kicked off June 27 at Uijeongbu Stadium and will run for 14 shows across nine cities nationwide.

Launched in 2011, the Humppuk Show has established itself as Psy's signature summer brand, combining giant water cannons, his hit songs, elaborate performances and guest sets.

The show draws recurring criticism over water waste and damage to turf, and opinions remain divided — some say the repetition of similar setlists and staging each year is a drawback, while others argue that singing along to familiar hits while getting soaked is precisely the point.