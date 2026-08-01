Daegu Haany University conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree on Kim Jong-su, director of safety and administration at the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government, at a ceremony held Thursday in a second-floor conference room of the university's main building.

The ceremony drew Kim Hee-su, speaker of the North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly; Bae Han-cheol, former speaker of the assembly; Lee Chun-woo, deputy speaker of the assembly; Cho Hyeon-il, mayor of Gyeongsan; Hwang Byeong-jik, mayor of Yeongju; and other senior officials and agency heads from North Gyeongsang Province.

Kim was recognized for more than 30 years of service across key policy departments of the provincial government and assembly. During that time he worked to build cooperative frameworks between universities and local government, foster a regional innovation ecosystem, strengthen the competitiveness of the biotech and traditional Korean medicine industries, and advance a "glocal university" model of shared growth between institutions and their communities.

In his remarks, university President Byeon Chang-hun said Kim had "led a wide range of collaborative efforts for the mutual development of the university and the region" during his tenure as secretary-general of the North Gyeongsang Provincial Assembly. "This honorary doctorate carries our gratitude and respect for his dedication to regional innovation and the advancement of the university," Byeon added.

Kim said he was "deeply honored and grateful" to receive the degree. "I will continue to actively support cooperation for regional innovation and the development of the glocal university so that Daegu Haany University and North Gyeongsang Province can grow together," he said.