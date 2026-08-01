Gyeongbuk Health College ran a KALS Provider certification support program for 12 nurses from Gimcheon First Hospital at its on-campus nursing education support center on July 30, the college announced Saturday.

The program was organized as an external competency-building component of the college's 2026 nursing school clinical education support project, combining eight hours of classroom instruction with simulation-based practice.

KALS, or Korean Advanced Life Support, is a curriculum designed to strengthen the advanced resuscitation skills of medical staff so they can respond quickly and systematically to in-hospital cardiac arrest situations.

The training aimed to improve the emergency response capabilities and clinical practice skills of Gimcheon First Hospital nurses while supporting them in obtaining KALS Provider certification.

Sessions centered on scenario-based simulations modeled on in-hospital cardiac arrest situations, with participants practicing role assignments among emergency medical team members and response procedures based on patient condition.

The nurses trained to respond swiftly to cardiac arrest patients through communication and teamwork in settings closely mirroring real clinical environments.

Repeated drills placed particular emphasis on reviewing each participant's role during a cardiac arrest event and sharpening their ability to make rapid judgments and mount a systematic response based on patient condition.

"We will continue to work closely with local medical institutions to provide practice-oriented education that helps working nurses strengthen the professional competencies they need on the clinical front line," college President Lee Eun-jik said.