Mapo-gu chief Yu Dong-gyun visited two project sites Friday — the planned children's playground near Gongdeok Station in Yeomni-dong and the clay path at Dongmak Small Park (807-1, Daeheung-dong) slated for renovation — both in response to residents' requests.

At the Gongdeok Station site, Yu assessed conditions on the ground. The children's playground project near Gongdeok Station is a campaign pledge from the ninth elected-term administration, born from a young parent's appeal during the campaign: "Please build a playground where children can run and play freely."

The district is reviewing detailed plans for the playground and plans to meet again at the site with the resident who originally proposed the facility to gather further input.

Yu then toured the clay path at Dongmak Small Park, listening to residents' complaints and suggestions for improvement.

"A young parent's request for a children's playground near the Gyeongui Line Forest Park by Gongdeok Station became an actual campaign pledge, and seeing that family's joy afterward reminded me again of how important it is to turn residents' voices into policy," Yu said. "I will continue to find answers in the field so that these small wishes can lead to real changes in everyday life."