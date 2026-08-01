Seoul is offering free outdoor movie screenings this summer to help residents shake off the sweltering tropical nights.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced it will run the "Sejong Tteulak Small Movie Theater" on Saturday at Atelier Gwanghwa, a media art exhibition platform inside the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts. A second program, the "Riverside Mosquito Net Cinema," will open July 15–16 at Atelier Nodeul on Nodeul Island. Both events are free of charge.

At Atelier Gwanghwa — a media facade on the outer wall of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts — the small movie theater will run Saturday at 8 p.m., screening the animated film "Little Amélie." Moviegoers can watch from beanbag chairs. A total of 60 seats are available: 50 for advance registrants and 10 for walk-ins on the day.

At Atelier Nodeul, a media facade beneath the Han River Bridge on Nodeul Island, the Riverside Mosquito Net Cinema will screen films July 15–16 at 8 p.m. The open-air setup features 20 large mosquito-net enclosures — each accommodating up to four people — along with headphones for audio. The lineup is "Trolls Band Together" on July 15 and "Sing 2" on July 16. Up to 20 teams per day, with a maximum of four people per team, can attend. Applications are open through Instagram.

Both programs are pilot projects. Based on the results, the city plans to expand its media art exhibition platforms into permanent venues for nighttime cultural content, including performances, films and hands-on experiences.

"We designed this program so that citizens can enjoy summer nights in a new way at two of Seoul's most iconic locations — Gwanghwamun Square and the Han River," said Choi In-gyu, Seoul's design policy director. "Building on the pilot results, we will expand regular cultural programs that make use of the media art exhibition platforms."