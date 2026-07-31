The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions agreed Friday to discuss ways to improve the treatment and working conditions of care workers and to strengthen government-labor cooperation. The government outlined policy measures including expanded long-service incentives, while the federation called for guaranteed labor rights for care workers and the establishment of a replacement worker support system, proposing that the two sides hold ongoing consultations.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare held a meeting Friday at Government Complex Seoul, chaired by First Vice Minister Hyun Su-yeop, with the Federation of Korean Trade Unions to discuss improving conditions for public-sector care workers. Officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Ministry of Employment and Labor joined representatives from the federation, the Public and Social Industries Union, the National Federation of Medical Industry Trade Unions and the Care Public Strengthening Council to discuss difficulties faced by care workers — including nursing care workers, disability activity support workers and maternal and newborn health managers — and to explore ways to address them.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it has this year eased the eligibility threshold for long-service incentive payments for nursing care workers, lowering the requirement from three or more years at the same institution to one or more years, while also increasing payment amounts. It added that it is expanding the institutions covered by the senior nursing care worker system and pursuing higher supplemental pay and increased activity support rates to improve working conditions for activity support workers who assist people with severe disabilities.

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions used the meeting to formalize a government-labor consultative body on care with the ministry and submitted a set of joint demands. The demands called for: the establishment of a standing government-labor consultative body on care; guaranteed union rights for care workers; the creation of a care replacement worker support center along with improved treatment for replacement workers; guaranteed payment of three key allowances covering transportation, meals and holiday bonuses; reduced burdens on workers arising from mandatory health screenings and training obligations; and stronger protections against workplace accidents.

Choi Mi-ra, standing vice chairwoman of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, said care labor issues require sustained discussion as a medium- to long-term agenda, not just short-term fixes. "I hope this meeting serves as a starting point for improving the treatment of care workers and enhancing the sustainability of public care," she said.

First Vice Minister Hyun said care is an essential service that everyone needs at some point in their lives and one that is delivered through people. "We will continue working to spread good care jobs by improving conditions for care workers and to ensure quality care is guaranteed for all citizens," he said.