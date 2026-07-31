Seoul Energy Corp. is moving to transform how it operates and manages energy infrastructure by integrating AI, autonomous driving and environmental technologies into its systems.

Through its ESG open testbed project, the company will conduct field demonstrations of three technologies: autonomous driving-based smart safety inspections of heat transport pipelines, an AI solution for detecting pipeline anomalies, and a smart environmental management solution for reducing hazardous gases. The initiative aims to lay the groundwork for smart, eco-friendly energy infrastructure operations while accelerating the commercialization of private-sector innovations in public settings.

Seoul Energy Corp. (President Hwangbo Yeon) signed a three-way agreement for the "2026 ESG Open Testbed Project" with the Seoul Business Agency (SBA, President Kim Hyun-woo) and three innovative companies in the energy and environmental sectors in July, with full-scale field demonstrations set to begin in August.

Now in its second year, the ESG open testbed project provides a demonstration environment within the company's urban energy infrastructure, allowing participants to verify technological performance and real-world applicability while supporting a path to commercialization. Because the energy and environmental sectors impose strict limits on outside access — due to the need for stable equipment operation and regulatory compliance — the project holds particular significance in giving companies the opportunity to validate new technologies in actual operating conditions and gather real demonstration data.

The company selected three firms — SWM, Daon H&S and Airwing — as demonstration participants following an open recruitment process in May and a selection evaluation in June.

The three technologies to be demonstrated are autonomous driving-based smart safety inspections of heat transport pipelines, an AI solution for monitoring pipeline anomalies, and a smart environmental management solution for reducing hazardous gases.

Autonomous Driving-Based Smart Safety Inspection of Heat Transport Pipelines

SWM will demonstrate a technology in which an autonomous vehicle travels along roads above buried heat transport pipelines, automatically collecting surrounding video footage and location data. The company will verify whether the collected information can be linked to pipeline locations for use in inspections, with plans to lay the groundwork for a smart inspection system in the future.

WM.ai (SWM Co.): Founded in 2005, SWM is an autonomous driving mobility specialist that develops and operates AI-based autonomous driving software and vehicle data collection and analysis technologies. The company runs a paid robotaxi service in the Gangnam area of Seoul, building real-road autonomous driving expertise and operational capabilities, and is also pursuing next-generation autonomous driving computing platform development through partnerships with global firms.

AI Solution for Monitoring Heat Transport Pipeline Anomalies

Daon H&S will demonstrate a technology that uses AI to analyze thermal imaging footage captured by inspection vehicles along heat transport pipeline sections in Gangseo-gu, Guro-gu and Yangcheon-gu, automatically identifying locations suspected of abnormalities. Detection results will be automatically linked to location data, structuring pipeline installation records and maintenance histories to build a data-driven management system capable of analyzing high-risk sections and prioritizing inspections.

Daon H&S: Founded in 2020, Daon H&S is an AI-based operational intelligence specialist that provides data-driven operational decision-support solutions for safety, energy and urban infrastructure in AI city environments.

Smart Environmental Management Solution for Reducing Hazardous Gases

Airwing will demonstrate a technology that measures hazardous gases — total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) — as well as odors and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) generated in the workspace of the company's western branch in real time, then reduces them using air purification equipment. The solution applies a reduction module based on semiconductor processing and photocatalytic principles along with a seven-stage air purification process, enabling more active decomposition and reduction of harmful substances than conventional filter-based methods. The company plans to compare air quality before and after the demonstration to confirm the effectiveness of hazardous substance reduction and the potential for improving working conditions.

Airwing Co.: Launched in 2026, Airwing is an air environment management specialist that develops hazardous gas, odor and fine dust reduction solutions combining meteorological and environmental data with air purification technology.

The demonstration will run for approximately five months, from August through December 2026. Seoul Energy Corp. will provide demonstration sites and on-site operating conditions, and will work alongside SBA to support the participating companies throughout the process. Companies that complete the demonstration successfully will receive a verification certificate issued under the company's name, and performance verification and certification by accredited research and testing institutions will also be arranged depending on the nature of each technology.

"This demonstration is a process for verifying the potential to transform how we operate and manage our energy infrastructure by applying innovative technologies such as autonomous driving and AI," President Hwangbo said. "We will provide close support throughout the entire demonstration process so that it becomes an opportunity for companies to build technological credibility and a public-sector demonstration track record, and for us to establish a data-driven smart management system."

From the outset of the demonstration, the company plans to build a phased verification framework involving accredited research and testing institutions, and to link expert consulting across energy, environmental, mechanical, electrical and business strategy fields to enhance the quality of the innovative technologies and improve their prospects for market entry.