You do not have to travel far to enjoy a cool, refreshing day this summer — Seoul has plenty of options right in the city.

Seoul Metro is marking the peak summer vacation season by spotlighting a series of "urban summer outing routes" that residents can easily reach by subway.

The routes connect the city's most popular warm-weather destinations — Han River parks, Cheonggyecheon, forests and valleys — to nearby subway stations, making it easy for residents to enjoy a day out without the hassle.

Jamsil Station, which recorded the highest passenger volume last year, and the trendy Seongsu Station are two of the subway system's most visited hubs, consistently drawing both residents and tourists. Jamsil offers a mix of leisure and cultural activities in the heart of the city, while the Seongsu area has become a go-to outing base for visitors heading to Seoul Forest and the Han River parks.

Both stations rank among the busiest on the network, each logging average daily ridership of more than 100,000 in 2025. Jamsil Station tops the list at around 160,000 passengers per day, while Seongsu Station ranks eighth at around 100,000.

Near Jamsil Station, Seoul Metro recommends a leisurely stroll along Seokchon Lake, a stop at nearby cultural facilities to escape the heat, then a walk down to the Han River park. The area suits families, friends and couples looking to enjoy nature and relaxation without leaving the city.

The Seongsu area is another must-visit. After exploring the neighborhood's distinctive cultural spaces, visitors can head to Seoul Forest to cool off along its shaded woodland paths, then continue to Ttukseom Hangang Park — a short trip from Jayang Station on Line 7 — to catch a refreshing river breeze.

For those who want to splash around in the water, Yeouinaru Station on Line 5 is a strong option. The outdoor pool at Yeouido Hangang Park offers a fun way to cool down, and visitors can follow up with a walk along the riverbank or a rest on the lawn. Staying for sunset makes for a memorable finish to the day.

Another spot for taking in both the Han River sunset and the city's nighttime skyline is Express Bus Terminal Station on Lines 3 and 7. After spending time at the nearby indoor shopping and cultural complex, visitors can head to Banpo Hangang Park to enjoy the river breeze and Seoul's nightscape.

Those seeking a quieter escape in nature can take Line 3 to Gyeongbokgung Station and make their way to Suseong Valley. The sound of cool, flowing water offers a welcome respite from the heat, and a slow walk through the Seochon alleyways afterward provides a sense of calm that is hard to find elsewhere in the city.

For a gentle stroll with the sound of water nearby, Gwanghwamun, City Hall and Jonggak stations all offer easy access to Cheonggyecheon. The streamside path is ideal for a quick cool-down on a hot day, and the surrounding plazas and cultural spaces make it a convenient option for an after-work walk or a weekend outing.

Families with children will find Children's Grand Park Station on Line 7 a reliable choice. Wide green spaces, walking paths and a variety of hands-on activity areas make it a relaxing destination for all ages, and its proximity to the subway keeps it a perennial favorite among families.

Seoul Metro also features a broader selection of subway-accessible attractions on its website, available under the "Citizen Participation" → "Culture Station" → "Subway Travel" section.

"Seoul is full of places where you can relax and recharge using nothing but the subway," said Ma Hae-geun, head of Seoul Metro's operations division. "This summer, we hope residents will leave the car at home and explore the city's charms safely and comfortably with their loved ones."