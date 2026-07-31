Fairy tale brings origins of Hantan River rocks to life for young visitors

Pocheon city announced Friday that it will run a special summer vacation program — a shadow-picture storytelling performance titled "Hantan River Whispers" — at the Hantan River World Geopark Center.

"Hantan River Whispers" is a children's picture book that explains the origins of the river's major rock types — basalt, tuff and granite — in language accessible to young readers. Pocheon teacher Im Mi-hyeon wrote it under the auspices of the Hansarang Education Community, and Pocheon city published it in 2020.

The shadow-picture storytelling performance projects the book's illustrated backgrounds onto a screen while members of the Pocheon Geopark Interpreter Association — the city's official geopark guides — narrate the story. Production was handled by Saenggaknamun Sup, a Pocheon-based reading community.

Performances will be held in the auditorium of the Hantan River World Geopark Center on Aug. 3, Aug. 7, Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, with two shows daily at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Hantan River World Geopark Center serves as a comprehensive museum introducing the geopark and also offers hands-on programs including go-kart rides, geological cupcake decorating and basalt bracelet making.