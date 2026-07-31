Singer and actor Kwon Yuri is leaving SM Entertainment after nearly two decades with the agency.

SM Entertainment announced Friday that it had reached a mutual agreement with Kwon to end their 19-year partnership, effective Aug. 31.

"From her debut with Girls' Generation — leading the global K-pop wave and growing into a group that defined an era — to her brilliant work as an actor, SM Entertainment is grateful to have been part of every step of that journey," the agency said, and went on to extend "deep gratitude to Kwon Yuri for her remarkable work as an all-around artist across music, acting, variety and MC roles."

SM also made clear that Kwon will continue her activities as a member of Girls' Generation, adding that it "will cheer on Kwon Yuri as she embarks on her new journey."

Kwon debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007 and balanced group activities with an acting career throughout her time at SM. Earlier this year, she drew praise for a successful dramatic turn in "THE WASP," a two-person psychological thriller stage production.