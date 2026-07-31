10 categories: filial piety, safety, welfare, environment, health, economy, arts, sports, education, community development

The city of Gwangju announced Friday it will accept nominations for the 2026 Gwangju Citizen Award to recognize residents who have contributed to the city's development, in conjunction with the 55th Gwangju Citizen's Day.

The award was established to honor those who have contributed to civic progress and to foster a sense of pride and community attachment among residents.

Nominations are open across 10 categories — filial piety, safety, welfare, environment, health, economy, arts and culture, sports, education, and community development — with one recipient chosen per category for a total of 10 honorees.

Eligible candidates must have lived continuously in Gwangju or worked at a local organization within the city for at least two years as of July 31, and must have demonstrated notable achievements in their respective fields.

Nominations may be submitted by civil servants of Grade 4 or above, heads of towns or villages, heads of relevant local institutions, or heads of civic organizations. Candidates may also apply with the endorsement of at least 20 Gwangju residents.

The submission window runs from Monday through Aug. 14, and applications may be submitted by email, mail, or in person.

Required documents and further details are available on the Gwangju City Hall website under the notices and announcements section. Inquiries may be directed to the city's administrative support division.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Citizen Award screening committee, which will select the final recipients. The awards will be presented at the 55th Gwangju Citizen's Day ceremony on Sept. 28.