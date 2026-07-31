South Gyeongsang Province has selected seven travel destinations for its "August Gyeongnam Pick," a summer holiday guide featuring spots for daytime escapes, nighttime dining and festivals. The selections will be released one by one through the province's official social media channels starting Saturday.

This edition of the Gyeongnam Pick was put together with a range of themes — beach getaways, hands-on experiences, nighttime tourism and local cuisine — so that both residents and visitors can find something to suit their tastes. Three festivals and events that span both day and night are considered the highlights of the August lineup.

The National Marine Sports Festival will be held for four days starting Monday at Jisepo Port and the Wahyeon and Gujora beach areas in Geoje. It marks the first time the event has been held in South Gyeongsang Province since 2011, a gap of 15 years. Visitors can watch competitions in sailing and fin swimming and take part in a variety of marine activity programs.

The Miryang Super Festival will run for three days from Aug. 7 along the Miryang River, drawing crowds with a giant water slide and a late-night EDM party — a combination billed as a refreshing antidote to the peak-summer heat.

Starting Aug. 14, the "2026 National Heritage Media Art — Jinju Fortress" event will light up summer nights around Jinjuseong Fortress using cutting-edge media technology.

Natural retreats and hands-on experiences also made the list. Yongchu Valley in Hamyang was chosen as a premier rest spot where clear streams meet dense forest, while the Gyeongho River in Sancheong offers sweetfish angling. The Nakdonggang Rail Park in Gimhae was highlighted as a course combining rail bike rides with a wine cave experience.

Tongyeong's "dachi" — a local dining style featuring generous spreads of fresh seasonal seafood — rounded out the list as a signature summer culinary experience in South Gyeongsang Province.

Jang Su-hwan, the province's public relations officer, said the destinations were chosen "so that people can enjoy all that South Gyeongsang Province's summer has to offer — from beach escapes and local food to nighttime tourism."