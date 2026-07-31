A drilling machine caught fire Friday morning at a quarry in Yeomsan-myeon, Yeonggwang-gun, South Jeolla Province, while workers were boring through rock. The blaze was reported at 8:28 a.m.

Firefighters brought the main fire under control at 9:12 a.m., 44 minutes after receiving the call, and were continuing to extinguish remaining flames by covering the soil around the drilling machine.

No injuries were reported.

Fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause once the fire is fully extinguished.