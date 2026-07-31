Incheon's Geomdan-gu district is expanding everyday health management services for residents, strengthening its role as a community health hub.

The district announced Friday that the Wanjeong Health and Lifestyle Support Center, located on the second floor of the Dangha-dong administrative welfare center, provides customized health management services year-round.

The center sits close to Wanjeong Station on Incheon Metro Line 2, making it easily accessible to residents.

Nurses and exercise instructors are on staff full time, offering a comprehensive range of services that include basic health screenings — blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol checks — as well as body composition analysis, vascular age assessments, and one-on-one consultations covering health, nutrition and exercise.

The center also runs tailored programs for expectant mothers, supporting healthy pregnancies through maternal and child health offerings such as childbirth preparation classes, prenatal bonding classes and prenatal yoga sessions.

Health lectures and physical activity programs are available to the broader community as well.

New programs are set to launch in September. These include a laughter-based exercise class and a "well-dying" program called "2026 Bravo! My Life," designed to help older adults reflect on the meaning of life in their later years.

The well-dying program runs over four sessions covering topics such as understanding life and death and end-of-life care, developed in partnership with local medical institutions including International St. Mary's Hospital. Registration is currently open.

The center rounds out its offerings with a range of public health services — smoking cessation counseling, expectant mother registration and health supply support, fluoride mouthwash distribution, and rehabilitation equipment loans — effectively serving as a neighborhood health clinic for local residents.

"The Wanjeong Health and Lifestyle Support Center is a community health hub that any resident can easily visit," Geomdan-gu district mayor Kim Jin-gyu said. "We will continue to expand health promotion programs and personalized services so that all residents can enjoy a healthy life."