BMW has launched a global marketing campaign by placing its new iX3 electric SUV and 5 Series sedan in the latest Spider-Man film — not merely as background props, but as vehicles woven into key scenes and the story itself.

BMW announced Friday that the new BMW iX3 and the BMW 5 Series sedan both appear in Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

The two vehicles serve as transportation for characters in major scenes. BMW's strategy is to use the globally recognized franchise to organically showcase its new electric vehicle and in-car digital technology.

The new iX3 is particularly significant as the first mass-production model built on BMW's next-generation electric vehicle strategy, "Neue Klasse." BMW drew a connection between the film's theme of a fresh start and its own generational shift in electric vehicles.

The film highlights the iX3's BMW Panoramic Display and driver-assistance features, as well as the 5 Series' driving modes and panoramic glass roof.

To coincide with the film's release, BMW is also offering an exclusive Spider-Man animation viewable inside the vehicle.

When the driver starts the car, a banner appears on the central display. Selecting it plays a Spider-Man video accompanied by background music and interior lighting effects.

The content is available on vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 7 or later that support the relevant features. It is offered from July 27 through Aug. 10.

BMW also unveiled a special "BMW iX3 Flow — Spider-Man: Brand New Day" vehicle at the film's premiere. The car features color e-ink technology on its exterior, with graphics that shift to mimic Spider-Man's movements. The special vehicle will be on display at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, through September.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the fourth installment in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland. Released five years after "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the film follows Peter Parker — whose existence has been forgotten by everyone — as he faces a new threat.

The film got off to a strong start at the box office, drawing 688,420 viewers on its opening day Wednesday to claim the No. 1 spot. That figure surpasses the domestic opening-day attendance of each of the three previous Spider-Man films starring Holland.

Meanwhile, BMW Korea officially launched the new iX3 in South Korea last month. The vehicle offers a maximum range of up to 611 kilometers on a single charge under domestic certification standards, depending on trim level, with prices ranging from 79.9 million to 91.9 million won ($63,800).