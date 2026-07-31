Bucheon City is establishing a new health and lifestyle support center in the Yeokgok area.

The city announced Friday that it will install the Yeokgok Health and Lifestyle Support Center on the third floor of the Yeokgok Multipurpose Sports Center at 97-1 Yeokgok-dong, with a total floor area of 565 square meters. The project targets an October completion.

The center will offer a range of tailored health promotion services within the local community, including health consultations, physical activity programs, nutrition education and health education.

The project will draw on 500 million won ($345,000) in special adjustment grants. The facility will include a physical activity program room, a health and social education room, a nutrition education room and a health consultation room.