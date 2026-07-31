Hankook & Company Group is turning to short films as a tool for employee education and internal communication — a departure from conventional lectures and job training aimed at giving staff fresh perspectives through cultural content.

The group announced Friday it would hold "Hankook Theater," a short-film screening for employees, at its Pangyo Technoplex headquarters in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

The screening is the July installment of an in-house knowledge-sharing program in which employees present their own expertise and experiences. This month's event centers on the theme of challenge, growth and new beginnings, with a lineup of domestic and international short films and animated works.

The event runs during the lunch hour in a media room on the first floor of the headquarters building. Employees may drop in freely during the allotted time and watch whichever titles they choose. An online stream will run simultaneously for staff at offices outside Pangyo.

The knowledge-sharing program launched in August 2023 with the goal of fostering horizontal communication and a more self-directed workplace culture. Rather than having the company dictate presenters and topics, the program lets employees take part directly and share their own experiences.

Topics have ranged well beyond job-specific knowledge. Past sessions have covered how to use generative AI, the competitiveness of Hankook's battery business, and case studies on reducing carbon emissions through waste reduction and resource recycling.

Employees from overseas subsidiaries have used the forum to introduce local cultures, and Hanon Systems staff shared their impressions of joining the group. Sessions have also addressed cross-affiliate collaboration and brand partnership practices, touching on both day-to-day operations and organizational culture.

"This knowledge-sharing program was designed to explore the themes of challenge and growth through cultural content, offering employees a new perspective," a Hankook & Company Group official said. "We will continue to develop activities that draw employee interest and participation, and spread the group's own 'proactive culture' across the entire organization."

Hankook & Company Group comprises holding company Hankook & Company, tire maker Hankook Tire & Technology, automotive thermal-management specialist Hanon Systems, and IT affiliate Hankook Networks, among others. The internal communication program is also run in a way that broadens common ground among employees across affiliates engaged in different businesses — tires, batteries and thermal management.