Single-use cups will no longer be handed to dine-in customers at Cafe Waterfall in Seodaemun-gu, one of Seoul's most visited attractions.

Seodaemun-gu, led by District Mayor Park Woon-ki, said it will ban single-use cups inside all four of its district-run cafes starting Monday and require reusable cups in their place.

The move is intended to let visitors — including tourists from around the world — experience and practice carbon neutrality naturally during their visit. It reflects District Mayor Park's commitment to translating climate awareness from administrative slogans into tangible changes in the daily lives of residents and tourists.

Cafe Waterfall has grown into one of Seoul's premier tourist destinations since opening in April 2023, drawing a cumulative 4.61 million visitors and generating 5.6 billion won ($3.86 million) in total sales. Its official Instagram account recently surpassed 10,000 followers, cementing its status as a globally recognized destination.

As visitor numbers climbed, so did single-use waste. From March 2025 through June 2026 — a span of 16 months — the cafe went through 469,000 paper cups, averaging about 30,000 a month.

Until now, even customers drinking inside the cafe received their beverages in single-use cups. Starting Monday, only mugs or reusable iced-drink cups will be used for dine-in orders.

Takeout customers and those using the outdoor terrace will still receive single-use cups for now. The district said it plans to gradually explore providing reusable cups to takeout customers as well, potentially through partnerships with social enterprises that specialize in commercial cup washing.

The policy applies to four district-run cafes: Cafe Waterfall, Cafe Culture Complex, Cafe Ansan and the Natural Hwangto Cafe. Customers return used cups to a designated drop-off area inside each cafe, where the cups go through a dishwasher and sanitizer before being put back into circulation.

To support the rollout, the district has procured new reusable mugs and iced-drink cups and installed dishwashers and sanitizing equipment at each location.

The district will also update its kiosk ordering system to align with the new policy.

Customers will be prompted at the ordering stage to select either "dine in" or "takeout." The district will publicize the purpose of the switch and how to use the new system through in-store signage and its official SNS channels.

The initiative marks the first on-the-ground implementation of the "carbon neutrality in everyday life" agenda that District Mayor Park has championed since taking office. It is particularly significant in that it aims to transform Cafe Waterfall — a destination that draws millions of visitors a year — from a simple tourist attraction into an eco-friendly space where people can directly experience climate action.

"Climate change is not a distant future problem — it is a reality that demands action in our daily lives right now, and the public sector must lead by example," District Mayor Park said. He added that he hopes "the small step taken at Cafe Waterfall, visited by millions, will ripple out into the everyday lives of residents and tourists," and that "a place that embraces not only beautiful scenery but also environmental responsibility will be cherished as a landmark for far longer."