Applications open Aug. 3-7 — up to 3 million won per store

Uiwang city is accepting applications for its 2026 small business management environment improvement program from Monday through Friday, aiming to ease the financial burden on local small business owners and strengthen their competitiveness.

Eligible applicants are small business owners who have operated a business in Uiwang for at least six months. Recipients will be selected through a document review and evaluation committee screening.

Support is capped at 3 million won ($2,070) per store. Eligible expenses cover four areas: promotional materials and advertising costs, including online and offline advertising and product packaging; systems upgrades such as CCTV, fire suppression and security equipment, sterilizers, kiosks, order terminals and point-of-sale systems; outdoor signage replacement, including LED and panel signs; and interior improvements covering wallpaper, painting, flooring, electrical lighting, display shelves and refrigerated display cases.

Further details are available in the public notice posted on the city's website. Inquiries may be directed to Uiwang city's local economy and hygiene division or the Korea Productivity Center.

"I hope this program provides practical help to small business owners in upgrading aging store facilities and attracting new customers," Mayor Kim Seong-je said. "I encourage small business owners who need to improve their management environment to apply."